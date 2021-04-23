Peercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.81 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $115,400.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,895,260 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

