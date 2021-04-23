PegNet Market Capitalization Achieves $665,852.81 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. PegNet has a market cap of $665,852.81 and $5,360.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.01 or 1.00145223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00639880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.38 or 0.01023959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

