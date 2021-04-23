Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 9.7%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) traded down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.69). 210,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 177,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

The firm has a market cap of £19.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.