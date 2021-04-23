PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) Hold Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.95% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $311,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

