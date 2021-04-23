Penta Price Down 43.9% This Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Penta has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $3.88 million and $152,083.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00092330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00666447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.24 or 0.08199928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050268 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

