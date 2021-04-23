Peony (PNY) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Peony has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,454.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004282 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,531,404 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.