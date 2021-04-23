People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Issues Earnings Results

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 369,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,350. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

