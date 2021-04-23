PEPS Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,110.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $386,958.22 and $3,110.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002734 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00369255 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,636,188 coins and its circulating supply is 44,396,026 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

