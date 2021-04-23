Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,358 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Perficient worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.