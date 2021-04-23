Permission Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.03 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,100.88 or 1.00426776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00642447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01043030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

