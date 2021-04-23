Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €175.30 ($206.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €156.46. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

