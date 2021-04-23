Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.00 ($210.59).

Shares of RI stock opened at €175.30 ($206.24) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €162.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €156.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

