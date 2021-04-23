Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €186.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €186.00 ($218.82) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €179.00 ($210.59).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €175.30 ($206.24) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €156.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

