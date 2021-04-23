Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €196.00 by Berenberg Bank

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €196.00 ($230.59) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.00 ($210.59).

RI stock opened at €175.30 ($206.24) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €156.46. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

