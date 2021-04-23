Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

