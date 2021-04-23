Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. 101,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,411. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.