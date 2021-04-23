Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDRDY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. 101,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,411. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.