Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 101,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,411. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $42.32.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

