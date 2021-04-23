Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.20. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 18,700 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$8.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.