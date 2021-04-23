Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Holdings Decreased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $5,973,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,988. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

