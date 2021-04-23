PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.91

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $35.18. PetroChina shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 103,351 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

