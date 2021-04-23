Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as high as C$5.09. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 454,699 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.33.

The company has a market cap of C$818.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,239.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

