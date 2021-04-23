Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.69. 483,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

