PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

