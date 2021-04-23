Phala.Network Trading Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

