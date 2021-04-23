Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0015

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $73,839.66 and $350.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.97 or 0.00510374 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00034132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.38 or 0.03230806 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

