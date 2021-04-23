Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

