Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.