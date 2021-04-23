Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,994.98 or 1.00317317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $621.37 or 0.01246804 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00507240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00357192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00127334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004198 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,552,500 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

