Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $64.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $583.05. 12,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,270. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.29.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.