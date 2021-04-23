Piershale Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 7.4% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded up $7.16 on Friday, hitting $499.08. 49,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.46 and a 200-day moving average of $428.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $498.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

