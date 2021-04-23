Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $29.28 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,283,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 12.7% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.32. 860,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.