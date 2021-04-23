Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.65. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.55 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

