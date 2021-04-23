Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $77,234.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00503896 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00033375 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.14 or 0.03230395 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,171,824 coins and its circulating supply is 426,911,388 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

