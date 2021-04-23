Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

