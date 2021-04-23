Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.43.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,946. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.