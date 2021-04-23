Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $4,125,264.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PINS traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,040,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

