Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $4,125,264.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PINS traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,040,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
