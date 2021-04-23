Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 60,742 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06.

On Monday, January 25th, Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60.

Shares of PINS traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.99. 14,040,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,734,384. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $64,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

