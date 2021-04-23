Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $167.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $188.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Shares of PXD opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

