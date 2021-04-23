Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $428.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $142,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.