Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FULT opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

