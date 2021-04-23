Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

