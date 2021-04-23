Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $255.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

