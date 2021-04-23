Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

