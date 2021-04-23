Piper Sandler Comments on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

