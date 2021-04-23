Piper Sandler Comments on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

