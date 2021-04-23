Piper Sandler Comments on First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

FMBI opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

