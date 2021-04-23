Piper Sandler Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $508.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.11. The company has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

