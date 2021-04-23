Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PIPR opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

