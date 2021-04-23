Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PACW. Truist upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,562,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,482,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

